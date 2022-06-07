Letter: What will November bring?

I am concerned that the Democrats will lose both the Senate and the House this November.

This will not happen because the party in the White House is plagued by the proverbial midterm slump.

This will not happen because the Democrats have not done an adequate job of convincing voters that they should remain in charge of Congress.

This will not happen because the Republicans have been able to demonstrate, in some forthright and constructive manner, that they should be the Majority Party.

It will happen because Republicans have been able to tap into the raw frustration, anger, and bias that permeates much of the nation. At its core is a systematic plan to feed these emotions with whatever falsehoods, projections, and outright malevolent propaganda as possible.

Trump 2.0 is comparable to the Capitol mob he created on Jan. 6, 2021, and the expansion of that mob to an entire national electorate.

Most Americans are frustrated, impatient and depressed at the various national and international events today. The Republican plan is working because facts don’t matter but sustained negative emotions do.

In that atmosphere, it is not difficult to subtly blame the problems on the existing government. The Democrats have the “Majority” in the Senate, but without a “Super Majority”, the Republicans can not only stymie Democrat proposals but blame them for not getting it done.

This cruel irony is beyond the comprehension of most Rabid Republicans; as long as the other side bleeds, why bother asking why.

They are more than satisfied to have their raw emotions cathect with a wolf pack of politicians who know exactly what they are doing. No sheep's clothing need be worn.

Eric Zimny

Napa