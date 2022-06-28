Letter: What would Barry Goldwater say?

Not all Republicans support the Supreme Court decision on abortion. Barry Goldwater, one of the founders of the conservative wing of the Republican party and the key senator who convinced Nixon to resign rather than be impeached, was pro-choice as well as supported gays in the military. His wife Peggy helped to found Planned Parenthood in Arizona. Here are a few of the things Goldwater said over the years on the issue of abortion.

“There is no way in the world that abortion is going to be abolished. It has been going on ever since man and woman lived together on this earth.”

“A woman has a right to an abortion. That’s a decision that’s up to the pregnant woman, not up to the Pope or some do-gooders or the Religious Right.”

“Abortion is not something the Republican Party should call for the abolition of, by legal means or by any other means.”

“Men (who are anti-abortion) should keep their asses out of doctor’s offices. That’s something between the pregnant woman and her doctor.”

On the issue of gays in the military, Goldwater said, "You don't need to be`straight' to fight and die for your country. You just need to shoot straight."

I wonder what Barry would have to say about Trump or what he would say to the six Republican House members who asked Trump for a pardon for their illegal behavior?

John Stallcup

Napa