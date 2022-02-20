Letter: What's become of us?

My daughter was recently attack in Sacramento and the District Attorney is trying to decide if this should be treated as a felony. This got me to thinking on the direction the world is taking.

Being a retired military policeman, I have always tried to live by a moral code and obey the law (even if I did not agree with it). Maybe my generation is the last to see a better world (I am 70 ).

I see every morning murders committed in the Bay Area. I grew up loving westerns on TV and had many heroes (there aren't to many today). They say that that was an uncivilized time in our country, yet per capita, there are more murders today than the 1880s.

I know this will probably end up in the trashcan, but I just wish people would wake up and see what is going on. It is not just local. I tend to do things in life not so much for others but to make me feel morally better.

When President Trump left office, I read that he took the model of Air Force 1. I felt bad so I ordered one on Amazon and sent it to the White House. I don't know if it ever got there, but I felt better doing it.

If people as a whole would spent just 50% of the energy they use to do bad and did good instead, this would be a much better world.

Steven Blazer

Yountville