Letter: What's going on with the Napa Valley Unified School District?

An interested voter wants to know: with all the changes that have taken place in the Napa Valley Unified School District since the hiring of Dr. Rosanna Mucetti, I am concerned about the quality of education for our children in Napa.

Although I don’t have any children presently in the NVUSD, I do have two school-age grandchildren in Napa, and I did serve on a school board in Los Angeles for over 20 years.

We would have never been happy with the results that we have been seeing in one of the wealthiest communities in California. Why does our school district rank 930 out of 1,873 school districts in California? Why is our graduation rate at 88% versus the 93% average for the state? Why is the percentage of reading proficiency at only 48% and math at 35%?

After reviewing many sets of minutes from the NVUSD Board meetings, why is almost every vote unanimous? Why is it that in every discussion with the superintendent and school board members, they only speak of declining enrollment when the facts show that over the past 5 years, enrollment in Napa Unified has only decreased by a total of 7%, less than 2% a year?

It has also been brought to my attention that there is no legal counsel who is attending the school board meetings and that should be a concern as well.

We need a superintendent and a school board that will focus, not on closing schools and saving money, but on how we can provide a better education.

From a financial point of view, what other things could have been done besides closing schools? Why not invite the parents in for focus groups to see how we in this community can come together to make Napa Valley Unified School District the finest possible and not just have every vote rubberstamped by the school board trustees?

There will be choices in the upcoming election for new board leadership, and I encourage all Napa residents to “do their homework”.

Ellyn C Elson

Napa