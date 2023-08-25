I've learned a lot I didn't know about art forms over the last few years. Since I no longer work full-time I often find myself wandering around town paying attention to many things I've never before had time to pay attention to.

Just the other day I strolled around downtown admiring the many beautiful things displayed in the art studio store fronts. I'd have gone into to one had I been dressed more appropriately, and if I had all my platinum credit cards in my wallet.

I also felt that the lady sitting inside the door wasn't in the least bit very inviting. Art most certainly is found in the eyes of the beholder, as was so very well made clear in regard to some recent live performances at the Napa Expo.

No disputing the fact that some art pieces are simply amazing to view and to ponder their inner meaning. Others however must need to be viewed through a glass of vintage red wine. I may have to try that one day.

So now that I've developed this interest in and deep appreciation for art, I have a question to pose to our art community and to our city council. Where is "Circulation"? It is now harvest time and all the vineyard workers living in Napa surely must be very anxious to see such a tribute to them being erected at the entrance to Downtown Napa.

Jim McNamara

Napa

0 Comments Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

false