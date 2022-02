My name is Katla, and I have lived in Napa my whole life. I am 7 years old.

I am writing to you because the city water is tasting bad. It has been tasting bad for about a month. It tastes like dirty water. It should taste like plain water.

It's not fair for people to drink it. Please City of Napa, fix it!

Also, I don't want people wasting toilet paper. It's not fair to make people work harder and that's why it's not fair. It's not fair for nature and the world!

Katla Marie Williams

Napa