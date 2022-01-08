Letter: When county supervisor districts take effect

Voters elect county supervisors from 5 districts. Every 10 years, the County goes through a redistricting process to redraw supervisorial district boundaries using population data from the most recent United States Census.

On Dec. 13, 2021, following a five-month redistricting process, the Napa County Board of Supervisors adjusted district boundaries using 2020 US Census data to make sure the districts have an equally balanced population. These “new” districts take effect with the June 2022 primary elections and will remain in effect until new census data are released in 2030.

Because terms of office for supervisors are staggered, candidates will run and voters will vote in “new” Napa County Districts 1 and 3 in the June 7, 2022, primary election. The successful candidates in the “new” Districts 1 and 3 take office on Jan. 2, 2023.

Candidates will run and voters will vote in “new” Napa County Districts 2, 4, and 5 in the March 5, 2024, primary election. Successful candidates in “new” Districts 2, 4 and 5 take office on January 6, 2025.

The “old” supervisor districts remain in effect until the end of the term of that supervisor. Supervisors continue to represent their “old district” until their successor takes office in the “new district” following the next election.

Example: “old” District 1 losing territory: A portion of “old District 1” in Browns Valley became part of “new District 2” for election purposes. Residents in that portion of old District 1 are now in new District 2 and will vote for supervisor in March 2024 when “new” District 2 is on the ballot. The current supervisor for “old District 1” will continue to represent that area until the successful candidate in “new District 1” takes office in January 2023.

Example: “new” District 1 gaining territory: A portion of “old District 5” west of the Napa River and south of Imola became part of “new District 1.” Residents in that portion of “old District 5” are now in “new” District 1 and will vote for supervisor in June 2022. The current supervisor for “old District 5” will continue to represent that area until the successful candidate in “new District 1” takes office in January 2023.

Residents who go to the Election Division website Voter Information (countyofnapa.org) will see the “new” districts to learn whether they will be receiving a ballot in June 2022 because they are in “new” Districts 1 and 3; or if they will have to wait until March 2024 because they are in “new” Districts 2, 4, and 5.

Residents who want to see who represents them until January 2023 should go to this link showing current supervisor districts: Find My Board of Supervisor District (arcgis.com). Once new supervisors take office in January 2023, both links will lead to the five “new” districts.

For questions or comments, please contact Registrar of Voters John Tuteur john.tuteur@countyofnapa.org or 707-253-4459.

John Tuteur

Napa County Registrar of Voters