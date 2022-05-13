Letter: When will the Republican party gain some sense of sanity?

First, let me acknowledge that I am a registered Democrat, I belong to the Napa County Democratic party, and I have voted exclusively for the Democratic Presidential candidate since the first time I was eligible and did that for George McGovern back in 1972. So, you know my biases.

Despite many unsuccessful efforts over the years by third parties, our country remains a two-party system. Though I wish that this was not necessarily the case, that is the reality. And since that looks like this will be the situation for the foreseeable future, I believe that those parties should be strong and, whether you agree or disagree, at least have ideas that are open for debate and compromise so that we as a country can move forward to the betterment of all.

Sadly, it seems to me, one of those two major parties has devolved into a state whereby concepts that were given as basic precepts of acceptance and agreement separate us to the point where there no longer exists a common starting point to move forward in attempting to solve our problems. One of those precepts being if a candidate lost an election, he or she would concede and work towards developing a better message so that they would be victorious the next time around.

Unbelievably, however, roughly two thirds of all Republicans still believe that the 2020 Presidential election was rife with fraud and Biden is an illegitimate president. This is in spite of Trump’s attorney general, Bill Barr, declaring that there was no evidence of voter fraud, and the results showed Biden won fair and square. Additionally, at least fifty court filings in numerous states challenging the election results were tossed out (some by Trump appointed judges) as being without merit to bring to trial.

And yet in at least thirteen states there are candidates for attorney general who are 2020 election deniers. If in states such as Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, and Nevada that Biden narrowly won, were these candidates sitting in the attorney general’s office in November 2020, would we have had a different outcome?

Another long-held precept has been that libraries were to be open to all ideas and to be bastions of independence that were to be free from censorship. Unbelievably, however, in the 21st century Republican-controlled states are banning books from public and school libraries on the grounds that some readers might be disturbed by their contents or because they don’t conform with their personal viewpoints.

In addition to books dealing with LBGTQ issues that are perceived as dangerous and need to be removed, we are also seeing familiar titles that many of us read when young. These include the entire Harry Potter series of stories and such literary classics like “To Kill a Mockingbird,” “1984”, “The Diary of a Young Girl,” “The Grapes of Wrath,” and “Beloved” by Toni Morrison to name just a few examples of books now deemed inappropriate in some jurisdictions for young readers to be allowed to read in some school libraries in red state districts.

Indeed, in Tennessee, one lawmaker, Rep. Jerry Sexton stated that he advocated the public burning of books subject to being banned. And he’s not alone among Republicans. They would have us revert, and, incredibly, I don’t hear a peep of pushback from fellow Republicans anywhere. Make no mistake, silence is acquiescence and acceptance.

It’s probably too late for the 2022 midterm elections, but it is my hope that the moderates of the Republican party can regain control of their party by the 2024 election cycle and rein in those radicals that have hijacked their party.

I’m referring to those that would work to destroy our democracy by denying the legitimacy of elections in spite of no evidence of fraud and to those who would advocate censorship and resort to the tactics of only the most repressive regimes. Hopefully some sense of sanity will return to the Republican party.

John Sensenbaugh

Napa