Letter: When you look at their mailers, it’s clear Ortiz is right for sheriff

It has been several years since I was last involved in politics in the Napa Valley but that does not mean I don’t pay attention. I’m the nuts-and-bolts GOTV type of activist, not the policy making type, so I look at campaigns from the aspect of what needs to be done to convince people to vote for my candidate or support some position I favor.

If a candidate or spokesperson sticks to their position or topic without attacking or implying something scurrilous about the opponent, I am willing to hear them out and give them a fair evaluation. I am not naive about innuendo or personal attack, particularly in state and national politics where I have personally enjoyed its use as a private citizen and wannabe cartoonist. I don’t think it has a place in local city or county politics.

I just received two mailers for the office of county sheriff, each the same size and both very colorful and equally uninformative. They were easily readable and attractive, something important in a political mailer. I am very off the charts in my opinions and not easily pigeonholed by the common political vernacular, but I was struck by an obvious political tactic of characterizing a political opponent instead of devoting valuable space to identifying needs, concerns and actions.

One mailer stuck to a description of accomplishments and the notable people who were in his favor without mentioning his opponent. The other drew my attention as an obvious attempt to discredit the opponent, picturing him in a darkened black and white opposite his own full color countenance. That alone was sufficient to cause, not outrage, but a ‘Who are you trying to fool?’ response. It is almost equivalent to a dog whistle technique, not unknown in certain political circles.

Further examination of this campaign piece revealed near falsehoods and even a veiled appeal to nativism. I personally have lived in the Napa Valley for over 50 years but was not born here or raised here. I don’t think that either qualifies or disqualifies a candidate or the position contested. Both candidates appear to have imposing qualifications. I was quite willing to flip a coin, as I know neither in any capacity and do not travel in circles that are familiar with them.

Their rather droll and uninformative correspondence has no personal touch, as in walk my neighborhood, knock on my door, look me in the eye and tell me who you are. In the real olden days of local campaigns, there were neighborhood invitations – the Kennedys held ladies’ tea parties – but that is also passé and even before my time.

Propaganda is a fact of politics. That does not mean it is necessarily false or misleading, although in many cases it certainly is. More often it is laced with logical fallacies parading as virtue with the intent to misrepresent an opponent or position.

Based on one piece of what I consider spurious campaigning, I intend to vote for Oscar Ortiz for Sheriff.

William McIntyre

Napa