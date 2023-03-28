There has been a lot of discussion about creating safe routes to schools and about getting more people on bicycles. Riding a bike would provide healthy exercise and at the same time help the fight against global warming. Why then was only 5.34 miles of new bike routes implemented between 2012 and 2019 even though Napa’s General Plan called for 60 new miles of bike facilities?

Between the end of 2019 and January 2023, only 1.84 miles were developed. Is this really how little the City Council cares about providing our children a safe way to school or helping to fight global warming (a problem that is already causing extreme weather)?

Sending children to school walking or on a bike or running errands on a bike are great forms of transportation since 31% of Napa County vehicle trips are less than two miles in length and 63% are less than five miles. Community members have supported this idea. According to the 2019 Community Survey for the 2040 general plan, promoting new transportation options and improving and expanding the network of bike paths were identified as the top two priorities in improving Napa’s transportation system. Why isn’t the city putting the money and energy into developing bike paths since it will help protect our children and our planet?

Renee Austin

Napa