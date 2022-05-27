Letter: Where is the vision of supervisor candidates?

In the past weeks and months, we heard supervisor candidates respond to a variety of generic questions with platitudes. Their education, their involvement in a variety of local organizations, their children, etc. None of that makes a real difference in our lives.

While all commit to promoting the long-term health of our agriculture, winemaking and hospitality industries, conspicuously absent is the commitment to promote the general welfare and quality of life of the residents on whose votes these candidates rely.

All candidates vow to focus on affordable housing, traffic congestion, the drought, fire prevention with generalities. They are silent on clean streams and the scandalous lack of enforcing the rules the supervisors created. They are either ignorant or consciously avoid the causal connections.

Traffic congestion: They blame it on commuters – labor and tourists – and promise to remedy it with bypass roads, roundabouts and other measures.

Every project is supposed to mitigate its negative impacts through the CEQA process. If the traffic increase caused by every project had been mitigated, how did we end with the traffic congestion we have today? Simple: The supervisors avoided the CEQA’s mandate to consider cumulative impacts.

Affordable housing: It is common knowledge that the wine and hospitality industries pay some of the lowest wages of any. Promising to do something about affordable housing is a solution to the problem created by the very economy the supervisors have pursued by undoubtedly promoting the expansion of both while doing nothing to collect sufficient fees from these developers to pay for real mitigations, leaving us with the financial burden and sacrifices for water, housing, traffic. It would be a tragedy to blame ignorance!

Drought: In normal rainfall years in the north bay, each gallon of wine can require up to 95 gallons of water in the vineyard. This can sometimes be much more on hillsides and even more in drought years. Yet, we keep approving more vineyards and more water guzzling hotels and resorts.

Siltation: Development of hillside vineyards coupled with deforestation is proven to increase river siltation which prohibits spawning. Looking at the official “impaired” designation of the Napa River, tells intelligent people that the county’s erosion controls do not work.

Enforcement: How can one trust a government which invites public input during project hearings, and sets Use Permit parameters when it fails to prosecute violators? It is an affront to the public.

In recent years, many wineries have petitioned the county to codify their violations. They often are double and more. Approved without penalties for having increased traffic, increased the demand for affordable housing or for having violated CEQA state law.

Consolidation: County policies which facilitate the growth of wineries – legal and not – make them attractive targets of corporate acquisitions. It is everybody’s get-rich-dream in the Napa Valley! But it ignores the social costs.

Residents’ quality of life: The past 15 years, especially since food service at wineries was codified as incidental to agriculture, have seen the proliferation of food service at wineries. None other than Visit Napa Valley features 14 such wineries which under the guise of “pairings” serve major meals at a cost of $55 to $195 per person. The Eater website features 20 of them at a cost of up to $750 per person. Incidental to agriculture, of course!

The fine food establishments in Calistoga and St. Helena: Catahoula, All Seasons Bistro, Cindy’s Backstreet Kitchen, Go Fish and Terra have gone by the wayside to be replaced by generic anonymous corporate resorts and hotels.

The sad reality: As policies have resulted in consolidation in all parts of the economy, the ever so popular buzzword “diversity” which all candidates love to throw around, diversity itself diminishes and impoverishes all levels of society in the Napa Valley. The continued import of low-cost labor increases income disparity which will eventually transform the Napa Valley social fabric in yet unimaginable ways.

Add to it the daily frustration of sitting in traffic, water shortages and the supervisors have managed to destroy what used to be an enviable quality of life.

What will our candidates do about all this?

George Caloyannidis

Calistoga