This is a response to the letter, “Defining The Common Good”, published Feb. 4. There is a reasonable answer to the question posed by the letter’s author: “Who defines the “common good”?

The answer to the question must begin with statement about who may not define the common good. Individuals may determine for themselves what is in their best interest but the imposition of an individual’s will on the whole without the whole’s consent, is only going to work in a totalitarian environment. In our country, as well as others with similar decision-making processes, the common good is decided by the people; or rather, representatives of the people. That would be the government.

There are those who think government is not capable of doing anything “good.” There are even a few who feel the government should stay out of everyone’s business because government is at best, inept and at worst, an oppressive force. How then, can the government be trusted to decide the common good? To answer that, one need only look to the constitution.

The preamble to our constitution is a statement of intent. It was written and adopted by men who were representatives of their respective state governments. The preamble is short, to the point and easily understood. Those responsible for the constitution assumed first, that there was a common good. They then told us what the common good was. The constitution unites individual states for the purpose of serving the common good. Many who think the government is unable to do anything good often appeal to the constitution in support of their views, but fail to realize the constitution is a document intended to state and protect the common good for the whole population.

The common good is clearly stated in the constitution and the constitution is a product of representative government. The “government” did decide the common good. The government still decides the common good each time a law is passed or a policy implement. We the people decide what the common good is through our representatives; we have input in this process. The national discussion taking place now about gun control is part of that process. Eventually, the voice of the people will be heard and a common good established. It may take years but it will happen. Individuals may disagree with the outcome but, when there is conflict between the common good and individual desires, the common good must prevail.

Ultimately then, the answer to the question, “Who defines the common good?” is, we the people through our representatives. In that multiple choice question posed in the letter then, the correct answer is, the government. Accepting this simple concept of representative government doesn’t make one a communist or socialist. Our system began with a document stating the common good produced by representatives of the people. That is still how it works. It is often messy. It is often frustrating. However, the government does determine the common good. That makes it a democratic process in which the voice of people will eventually be heard.

Richard Cannon

Napa