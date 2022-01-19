Letter: Who do our county supervisors serve?

Who do our county supervisors serve?

I am a 95-year-old, longterm Napa resident. I have seen many changes to the area in my 54 years in Napa.

On Dec. 14 I attended a hearing on the most recent Walt Ranch mitigation. The proposal by Hall Wines was to cut down 14,000 trees on the Walt Ranch. The loss of these trees was to be offset by the planting of 16,790 oak seedlings. Scientific evidence presented by the Center for Biological Diversity pointed out that this was not a good solution. In order to grow seedlings in such a rocky area, both soil and water are needed. Water is always a problem in that area especially in a drought year. Where will the water come from?

Napa’s reservoirs are already impacted trying to give water to Napa’s inhabitants. I wonder if those inhabitants would want to further restrict their water usage in order to provide water to thousands of seedlings. Seedlings that are being planted to offset the destruction of 14,000 oak trees that are in the way of planting another Hall Wines vineyard. The current oak trees do not require the same amount of water as seedlings do. The supporters of the mitigation believe removal of the trees is good because 10% (roughly 1,400 trees) have suffered fire damage. However, these oak trees are often capable of re-growing when they are left to their own devices.

Even with all of this information three of our supervisors voted in favor of the Walt Ranch mitigation. Why, you might ask? Simple, look at the source of their campaign funds. As stated in the Dec. 19 letter to the editor “Keep Big Money Out of Politics” (submitted by Elaine de Man of St. Helena) Kathryn and Craig Hall paid out a total of $54,300 (chicken feed to them) to the three supervisors who voted yes on the latest mitigations. The letter specifically states $43,200 to Pedroza, $10,000 to Gregory, and $2,000 to Ramos. The yes votes on the mitigation were obviously purchased or, at the very least, influenced by these sizable contributions.

In fact, not a single citizen who appeared at the hearing spoke in favor of cutting down any of the trees at the Walt Ranch. Yet, the three supervisors came through for Hall Wines and the latest Walt Ranch mitigation and voted yes.

Pedroza, who received the largest donation, is a young politician on his way up. Interestingly, the two supervisors Dillon and Wagenknecht who voted against this mitigation did not receive any contributions from the Halls. During the hearing I noticed that the Halls sat directly in front of the supervisors, eyeing them, awaiting their vote. Outside locals with placards marched back and forth opposing the cutting of any trees. All the many opposing voices outside were ignored by the Hall Wines machine inside.

Hall Wines have thousands of acres of vineyards in Napa and Sonoma. They do not need another vineyard at the cost of Napa’s wildlife and wildlife habitat. They should donate the Walt Ranch as a wildlife preserve. Many wild animals including some rare species died in the fires over the past years. Not only was there a loss of wildlife, there was a tremendous loss of habitat.

To remove these trees and replace them with seedlings as proposed does not provide adequate habitat for the remaining animals. If Hall Wines was able to donate the land and create a wildlife preserve it would show that they have an interest in Napa. Not only for personal monetary gain but an interest in the greater good of the area and its wildlife. They could even name the preserve after their business or family in order to gain positive recognition in the area.

Nadean Bissiri

Napa

You can’t compare Biden to Trump

Mr. Crook (“Biden is dividing the country he promised to unite” commentary published Jan. 19) is simply wrong. And he’s so wrong so many times it’s practically impossible to address all of those errors seriatim.

Suffice it to say one might believe that Mr. Crooks‘ commentary is in support of the great inequities and disadvantages that have been passed as laws in 15+ states since the 2020 election. Calling President Biden‘s recent speech on the critical voting reform laws as “Trump–level demagoguery“ is one of the greatest exaggerations that have come out of anyone’s mouth other than Donald Trump.

What President Biden did engage in was good old political rhetoric. That should be contrasted dramatically with the racial war rhetoric that was spewed by Trump at his recent Arizona rally.

The suggestion that anyone other than the megalomaniac narcissist would ignore the will of the voters is nothing short of ignorant fantasy.

Further, the underlying premise to Mr. Crook’s commentary is that Biden is doing what Trump did and has done and continues to do over and over again in a blatant attempt to divide this country.

You have to assume for this to be accurate that Mr. Biden‘s interest in providing equal access to the ballot box for all citizens is solely and politically driven and not driven by his belief that it is the moral, just and correct thing to do.

I don’t believe that and neither does practically anyone else that is not a Trump supporter. No one has ever suggested that President Johnson’s great effort to pass the voting rights act of 1965 was politically motivated. It was done out of his belief that all citizens are equal and should have equal access to the ballot box.

To suggest that President Biden’s motivation is any different is an unmitigated insult to the man’s integrity. Finally, the reason why so many believe the 2020 election was stolen and don’t trust the results is not “due in large part to Trump’s lies“ — it is solely because of his Stalinesque personal and coordinated lies in attempt to turn this country into his personal fiefdom.

David Slaby

St Helena

St. Helena needs to rethink housing plan

The following is from a National Geographic online encyclopedia entry: “The Plantation System.” I inserted the parenthesized words:

“The term ‘plantation’ arose (is becoming applicable) as the southern settlements (Napa Valley), originally linked with colonial expansion (a variety of crops and livestock), came to revolve around the production of agriculture (grapes). Though wealthy aristocrats ruled the plantations, the laborers powered the system. The climate of the South was ideally suited to the cultivation of cash crops, and King James (our local government) had every intention of profiting from the plantations. Tobacco and cotton (grapes and hotels) proved to be exceptionally profitable. Because these crops required large areas of land, the plantations grew in size, and in turn, more slaves (marginalized workers) were required to work on the plantations. This sharpened class divisions, as a small number of people owned larger and larger plantations. Thus, the wealthy landowners got wealthier, and the use of slave labor increased.”

Of course St. Helena cannot really be compared to a plantation. For one thing, our agricultural and service workers are here voluntarily, unlike the horrifically exploited and brutalized African slaves of the south. And, unlike those cruel southern slave-masters, our masters don’t provide workforce housing.

The City of St. Helena is now working on the Housing Element which will inform future housing development. The following information is derived from the current site inventory:

Every site on the east side of town is designated low income-high density.

Every site on the west side is designated above moderate income-medium density, with the exception of one mixed income-high density.

All our public schools are on the west side of town. Our softball fields are on the west side of town. Our one good-sized park with bocce courts, a skate park, and scheduled activities for children is on the west side of town. The Family Center is on the west side of town. Shouldn’t we be making it possible for more families to live on the west side of town?

Meanwhile, a small fraction of St. Helena voters were recently offered a nearly useless survey for which the city paid $30,000 to tell them they don’t have a decidedly 2/3 base of support for a general bond, and a mere 12% (46) respondents strongly approve of the job they (city council and departments) are doing.

Our local elected leaders are very sophisticated when it comes to placating the general public but their ongoing manipulations spell oligarchy, not democracy.

Nancy Dervin

St. Helena

Editor’s Note: The upcoming Housing Element virtual meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 20 at 6 p.m. Details can be found online at cityofsthelena.org.