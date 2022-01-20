Letter: Who do our county supervisors serve?

I am a 95-year-old, longterm Napa resident. I have seen many changes to the area in my 54 years in Napa.

On Dec. 14 I attended a hearing on the most recent Walt Ranch mitigation. The proposal by Hall Wines was to cut down 14,000 trees on the Walt Ranch. The loss of these trees was to be offset by the planting of 16,790 oak seedlings. Scientific evidence presented by the Center for Biological Diversity pointed out that this was not a good solution. In order to grow seedlings in such a rocky area, both soil and water are needed. Water is always a problem in that area especially in a drought year. Where will the water come from?

Napa’s reservoirs are already impacted trying to give water to Napa’s inhabitants. I wonder if those inhabitants would want to further restrict their water usage in order to provide water to thousands of seedlings. Seedlings that are being planted to offset the destruction of 14,000 oak trees that are in the way of planting another Hall Wines vineyard. The current oak trees do not require the same amount of water as seedlings do. The supporters of the mitigation believe removal of the trees is good because 10% (roughly 1,400 trees) have suffered fire damage. However, these oak trees are often capable of re-growing when they are left to their own devices.

Even with all of this information three of our supervisors voted in favor of the Walt Ranch mitigation. Why, you might ask? Simple, look at the source of their campaign funds. As stated in the Dec. 19 letter to the editor "Keep Big Money Out of Politics" (submitted by Elaine de Man of St. Helena) Kathryn and Craig Hall paid out a total of $54,300 (chicken feed to them) to the three supervisors who voted yes on the latest mitigations. The letter specifically states $43,200 to Pedroza, $10,000 to Gregory, and $2,000 to Ramos. The yes votes on the mitigation were obviously purchased or, at the very least, influenced by these sizable contributions.

In fact, not a single citizen who appeared at the hearing spoke in favor of cutting down any of the trees at the Walt Ranch. Yet, the three supervisors came through for Hall Wines and the latest Walt Ranch mitigation and voted yes.

Pedroza, who received the largest donation, is a young politician on his way up. Interestingly, the two supervisors Dillon and Wagenknecht who voted against this mitigation did not receive any contributions from the Halls. During the hearing I noticed that the Halls sat directly in front of the supervisors, eyeing them, awaiting their vote. Outside locals with placards marched back and forth opposing the cutting of any trees. All the many opposing voices outside were ignored by the Hall Wines machine inside.

Hall Wines have thousands of acres of vineyards in Napa and Sonoma. They do not need another vineyard at the cost of Napa’s wildlife and wildlife habitat. They should donate the Walt Ranch as a wildlife preserve. Many wild animals including some rare species died in the fires over the past years. Not only was there a loss of wildlife, there was a tremendous loss of habitat.

To remove these trees and replace them with seedlings as proposed does not provide adequate habitat for the remaining animals. If Hall Wines was able to donate the land and create a wildlife preserve it would show that they have an interest in Napa. Not only for personal monetary gain but an interest in the greater good of the area and its wildlife. They could even name the preserve after their business or family in order to gain positive recognition in the area.

Nadean Bissiri

Napa