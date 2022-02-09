Letter: Why aren't we talking about this?

On Jan. 31, at least half-dozen Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) received bomb threats, one day before the start of Black History Month.

The schools included: Howard University in Washington, D.C., Albany State University in Georgia, Southern University and A&M College in Louisiana, Bowie State University in Maryland, and Bethune-Cookman University in Florida.

Some threats were made via phone call; one was a 20-minute call to Bethune-Cookman University that described the bomb threat in detail and where the caller also stated that gunmen would open fire on the campus at lunchtime the same day. This caller apparently claimed to be affiliated with a neo-Nazi group known as Atomwaffen, and the FBI is now investigating the incidents as hate crimes.

The investigation will take some time, but it certainly appears that this was a coordinated terrorist attack on HBCUs across the country. The timing of these attacks seem to have been planned specifically to cause havoc and strike terror into the heart of students and educators alike, just as Black History Month began.

Ask yourself: What if Harvard, Yale, Princeton and other Ivy League schools had received a similar slew of bomb threats?

Is there any doubt that a nationwide cascade of “shock” and “outrage” would erupt? Would we not see wall-to-wall news coverage with a flurry of interviews with students, faculty, administrators and others? Would we not hear calls for swift action, and sympathy expressed for the trauma experienced?

In short, is there any doubt in the outpouring of support that would follow?

Nearly two years ago, our nation was said to have experienced a “racial-reckoning” following the murder of George Floyd. Looking through the lens of this recent racially-motivated threat, and more importantly the tepid national response, it would seem that valuing black education and well being was not a large part of that “reckoning.”

Joshua Murillo

Napa