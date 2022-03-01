Letter: Why can't our hospitals do better?

Why can’t hospitals fix their serious problems with the management of patients’ medications lists? Sure, medication prescriptions change all the time, but for many of us with chronic illnesses, there is some invariance of these lists from one hospital visit to the next.

My experience with both hospitals in the Napa Valley is that the list the hospital has on file is never correct. This is so even though, after admission, a nurse’s assistant sits down with me and attempts to update the hospital’s list to match the carefully prepared typed list I bring in, whether it’s for my visit or my wife’s visit.

The attempt essentially never works because the list of medications they end up using during the hospital stay — for reasons I’ve been unable to determine — does not agree with the list I brought in.

Furthermore, the list the hospital has on file during the next visit also does not agree with the list I brought in during the previous visit. Some long-discontinued medications are still on the list and some ongoing long-term medications are not on the list or have the wrong dosages.

Needless to say, some medications and their dosages are of critical importance to a patients’ health.

During a recent visit to the emergency department of one of the Napa Valley’s hospitals, I asked the admissions person if he would make sure the list I brought in was entered into the hospital’s file for me because I knew the existing list was way out of date. (The list I was given upon discharge from the emergency department was in fact grossly in error.) His response was: 'I am unable to do that. The way you must proceed is to ask your doctor, who has access to your file, to do the updating.'

Here's my request to my doctor, followed by the doctor’s reply:

Request: Can you assist in getting the correct medications list into the hospital’s record? The mismatch I described here always causes confusion (at both hospitals), and my wife and I are often given medications from the out-of-date list despite my always being given the opportunity to go over the list with a nurse’s assistant. Something always “gets lost in translation”.

Reply: There is nothing we can do from our office. This is a problem with most hospitals. Even when I send records to the emergency room with an updated medication list while the patient is in the emergency room, often it is not followed if the patient is admitted. At this point the only thing I can advise is taking your current medication list with you when you go to the emergency room, so they know what you are taking, and if you are admitted, make sure my office knows and I will contact the hospitalist directly.

My question is: What’s so difficult that hospitals cannot manage this important healthcare task properly? It is, in fact, a very important part of healthcare.

William Gardner

Napa