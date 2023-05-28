Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

On May 22, anyone driving north from Napa on 29 would have seen big billowing clouds of smoke from a fire of old vines, creating a noticeable haze over multiple miles for hours. This is not a letter opposing such fires, which do have pest and disease control benefits, but rather to do them using “Cleaner Burn” methods.

When done properly, these Cleaner Burn fires reduce smoke and greenhouse gases significantly, while producing biochar that can be used to improve soil health.

Our Leadership Napa Valley class recently completed a project to package photos, videos, and best practice instructions into a single website for how to do Cleaner Burns. This is not just for old vines but also trees, brush or related biomass which require disposal and in ways that minimize harm to the environment.

Please go to this link: napafirewise.org/category/cleaner-burns, hosted by Firewise. Many environmentally minded organizations — Napa Valley Grape Growers, Napa Green, Napa RCD, and Firewise among many others — have proven these approaches work well with some training.

The Napa Valley has been a leader environmentally and continues to be innovative in addressing the complex challenges of climate change. Learn more and encourage our fellow Valley citizens to never again see those plumes of smoke from uncontrolled “UNCLEAN” burns.

Bruce Barge, Alison Christianson, Ryan Stetins, Jen Cantrell, Erica Ahman-Smithies, Stephanie Solberg