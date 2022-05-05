Letter: Why do our sheriffs, police need grenade launchers?

The lead article in the April 27 issue was quite disturbing. It was regarding the military equipment for the sheriff's department and City of Napa. We as voters do not choose the police department but will be voting on the sheriff.

The list of equipment is troubling. You could probably justify an armored vehicle, drones and robots, and maybe smoke bombs and flash-bang grenades. But what are the “chemical agents and more?"

Chief Gonzales was quoted as saying, “A lot of these items are designed to be either less lethal or nonlethal items so we can help with deescalating critical incidents,” and that “we also want to minimize the risk to bystanders that are involved.”

We have an election for Napa sheriff in the near future. I would politely ask that both candidates (including Chief Gonzales) address why they feel the citizens of the county and city need them to possess and potentially use AR-15 style rifles, ballistic breaching shotguns, armor-piercing rounds, 9mm submachine guns, chemical weapons (unexplained), and "more" which is also unexplained. The most vexing is the need for 40mm grenade launchers. I am hard-pressed to understand why grenade launchers could deescalate any situation much less protect innocent bystanders.

Sheriff Ortiz and Mr. Crawford, I believe the voters would like and need an explanation. Chief Gonzales, I believe those of us in the City of Napa are owed one too.

I also believe that we the public are owed a complete list of all of the items on the lists. If you would be so kind as to allow us access, at least I would be grateful.

Bruce F. Johnston

Napa