Letter: Why do we vote for sheriff, anyways?

So I am not sure who to vote for Napa County Sheriff. Appears to me we have two law enforcement professionals, both decent guys, with lots of experience. Looking over the endorsements doesn’t help much as both have endorsements from people that I know and respect. The partisan letters extolled the virtues of one or the other candidate, “I know and like candidate X, vote for him.” Not any help. The paid ads and mailers are no help either, nor are the so-called candidates’ forums where each candidate blathers on with non-controversial blah, blah, blah. The reality is, it makes absolutely no difference to our lives which of these two nice, capable guys wins the race.

But, my question is, why do we elect a sheriff anyway? Isn’t this just the police chief for the unincorporated part of the county? None of the cities elect their police chief. They leave recruiting to the professionals with the ultimate decision with the city council. Why shouldn’t the county do that? If the sheriff is good, they will keep him for a while; if bad, they will get rid of him and not have to wait until the next election.

Last I heard, the two candidates have spent nearly $300,000 on this race with time (and spending) still to go. Money wasted! It probably will be a close election since there is so little to choose between the candidates. Let’s put an end to this time and money waster and get a sheriff the smart way.

Since the California Constitution requires that counties elect sheriffs, we should put an end to that.

Charles Gravett

Napa