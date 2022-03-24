Letter: Why I never use self-check out stations in stores

You know the ones I'm talking about? You're in a grocery store and there's, say, twelve checker stations. One or two of them boasts signage that says, 20 Items or Less; or maybe it's 30 Items or less. The checkers running the prices of your goods at these "quick" stations almost never count the items. The hassle isn't worth it. The other customers in line count your stuff, of course, and usually dirty looks suffice to get their message across to you.

The other stations are either open or not open, depending on traffic, but there always seems to be at least one check station open during slow periods, but heaven help the checker if a sudden rush piles half a dozen or people in line. The checker then calls on the store intercom for help up front. The longish line divides, and the people in the back who shift lines feel like they got a good deal. The people remaining in line are probably satisfied just to remain second or third believing they will be checked out as soon or sooner than those who have left the line.

But here's the deal: those self-check-out stands are not there for your convenience. They are there to save the store money. Each self-check stand represents about three to four employees. Many stores do not hire full-time employees because then they have to be allowed certain work benefits that don't have to be offered for a 30-hour-a-week employee. So...

Opening at 6 a.m. to noon

Noon to 6 p.m.

6 p.m. to midnight to Closing

That's three part-time employees. I'm guessing at the actual shift times, but I suspect these are long shifts. Others might be four- or five-hour shifts. A schedule no doubt desired by some employees, e.g., students going to school or folks who have a second job somewhere, or those who just don't want or need to work anymore than that. But there are a number of workers with whom I have spoken who have said they would love to have a full-time shift and the benefits.

So the store saves money on employees working less than full-time shifts regardless of how many shifts that might involve. They are saving on 18 hours for that self-check-out station. My local grocery store has six such self-check out machines representing a minimum of 18 employees.

Now, an interesting observation: every store with self-check machines has an employee there to help when a customer runs afoul of their check out. They get a miss-read on the item scanner, or the machine jams due to an input error, or some other machine related issue. That employee almost invariably is a higher-salaried person, sometimes a sub manager of some sort.

So they have an employee on station whose job is to resolve problems that likely would not have occurred by a trained employee.

I have watched people leave my line, or some other line, that seemed long, and go to a self-check machine, and I beat them out. I've seen five customers stand around waiting for help while the store employee helped the sixth. Perhaps you've seen something similar.

And perhaps you've used a self-checker yourself. Next, think about why that machine — that computer — is there in the first place and how many jobs it represented before being installed.

Before I retired, I was a member of two unions. Many of these grocery stores are non-union, which very negatively affects the employees at those stores. Labor remains the workers' best defender, especially in the current right-side of the aisle efforts to disenfranchise virtually all labor.

Richard Bruns

Napa