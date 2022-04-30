Letter: Why is it difficult for our supervisors to make tough, informed decisions?

I love the enlightened hindsight of a politician who is not running for re-election.

At Tuesday’s board of supervisors hearing on Walt Ranch, I heard supervisor Diane Dillon say something along the lines of, “we didn’t know what we didn’t know,” about climate change in 2016, and speculated that had they known then, what they know now, perhaps things would have gone differently.

I think all of them always knew.

The supervisors somehow missed the news, science, and climate reports of the last ten years. They chose to ignore the imploring voices of their educated constituents who provided data, studies, concerns, and warnings for our future.

Who do our supervisors listen to? They take calls from wine industry developers and their legal representatives as they all disclosed just before the hearing.

I noticed that there was not one representative from the wine industry on the speaker's roster Tuesday. None of those who have vocally supported this development were there. Why? Seems like they already knew the outcome.

Why is it difficult for our supervisors to make tough, critical, informed decisions? Perhaps it is a fear of lawsuits from the deep-pocketed wine industry developers of Napa County.

The board of supervisors is charged with the stewardship of our land and of making land-use decisions which affect us all. This Tuesday provided the loudest message yet that they are not listening to us.

Even when they most assuredly know now what they should have known then.

Deborah Fortune Walton

Napa