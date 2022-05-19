Letter: Why so much roadkill in American Canyon?

I am Olivia Howell, a resident of American Canyon and a regular driver. I live right by CA-29, a heavily populated road that leads to I-80 and other highways, so cars are frequent and/or extremely fast moving. I’ve noticed, both while driving to pick my sister up from American Canyon High School and while driving to pick up my dad from his bus stop in Vallejo, that more often than not there are multiple animals in the road that have been hit by cars – total roadkill.

Often it’s squirrels, birds, and other flighty creatures, but I’ve also seen at least three dogs – possibly pets that have been struck down by traffic. The cleanup seems quick enough, but if there’s any way to slow cars or prevent these animals from coming near the road that could save so many pets and wild animals and prevent the heavy traffic from having to swerve dangerously around them.