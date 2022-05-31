Letter: Why vote for Cio Perez?

We have been inundated with multicolored two-sided posters costing thousands of dollars with assertions of experience, and intentions for change; elected officials offering endorsements like baseball cards; personal friendships, or political relationships, and opinions as to why we should vote for endorsees.

The Napa Valley Register editorial board historically has privileged past government experience, ignoring that experience, knowledge and skills are transferable.

Our elected officials and whom they hire and choose as support are Public Servants, committing to serve only the public good, not for attention or gain - personal or political.

We should evaluate and assess candidates based upon: values, experiences, contemporary knowledge, ethics, integrity, and deep compassion for the women and men who do the work producing the Valley/County wealth; and the courage to advocate and vote for community-betterment policies and practices - seeking a better and Sustainable Future.

Sustainability has a definition: “Sustainable Development is development that meets the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs.” (U.N Bruntland Commission,1987).

The current and prior County Boards and Administrations have prioritized and scaled up their so-called ‘economic engine’ – a closed-loop vine-wine economy marginalizing the women and men who do the work and produce the wealth. Worse, the valley floor taken up, the County is focusing on vine-wine growth and destruction in the former Ag Watershed Open Space woodlands - now the Ag-Winery Reserve, ignoring woodlands values and benefits existing for millennia and increasingly important now in an era of scientific alarms for climate change and drought projections.

Among the candidates for Supervisor there is one who is a grape grower and vintner -- also an environmentalist - who understands what Sustainability means and for whom – our future generations. And that candidate is Lucio ‘Cio’ Perez running for the District 3 seat.

A first generation Mexican-American, growing up in a family arriving in the Valley in 1935; beginning to work in the fields at age 12; admitted to Stanford from St Helena high school, a transfer to UC Davis for a degree in Viticulture and Enology, including grad level science study with select Professors. Our county organization must serve the three planet domains – social, economic, and environmental.

As a grower-vintner Cio’s experience and scholarly study have made clear to him that the social and economic live within and are wholly dependent upon our local and the Planet’s environmental ecology. Our outdated County General Plan has many expressed intentions, but violations have occurred and continue only to be forgiven. Cio’s knowledge of systems and systemic pitfalls for which our County Supervisors lack knowledge or continue to ignore, while scaling-up vineyards and wineries, are what is needed to protect a future for both our vine-wine industry and the humans who do the work for our Napa Valley Brand/Destination.

The men and women who work our hospitality industry, vineyards and wineries, only have three men-only Farm Centers, as a County response to our unaffordable housing, with thousands who must commute contributing to highway pollution, physical and psychological stress carried into their home environs, loss of local revenue and declining K-12 enrollments.

Cis Perez has been and remains actively involved in our community: a Farm Bureau, past president and board member; treasurer of Comite Mexicano de Beneficencia, CA Farm Bureau Federation member representing Napa, Marin, and Sonoma Counties; member J.L Davies Ag Fund Board; founding member of the Group for Responsible Agriculture; past member Napa Valley College Foundation Board; participant and advocate for local Ag measures J and P, the Hillside Ordinance, creation of our three Farm Centers.

He is familiar with the halls of Congress and our State legislature. His platform planks contain contemporary ideas for diversifying our vine-wine economic monoculture; protection of our declining water resources; creative Fire protection, affordable housing, and attending to unmet needs of our Seniors and Youth.

Observing and knowing Cio’s family since the mid 70’s, and spending time vetting Cio for supervisor as I did for Shepp and Manfree in prior supervisor campaigns; Cio Perez has 360-degree experience and knowledge across social, economic, and environmental domains.

He is authentic, intelligent, humble, ethical and courageous; a grape grower, vintner, businessman, and while respectful he has no fear for speaking community-serving truths to power.

County governance needs and we deserve Cio as Supervisor. Join me in support of Cio.

Ron Rhyno

Napa