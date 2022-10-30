 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Why vote Truchard?

The most successful leadership teams share a number of characteristics — characteristics which we need within the Napa County Board of Supervisors. Research shows that high performing leadership teams have shared commitment, a diverse set of skills and expertise, and the ability to disagree constructively while maintaining relationships. This is why Suzanne Truchard will be such an effective addition to the Board.

Suzanne brings skills as a land use attorney who has practiced in Miami as well as in Napa. She has powerful interpersonal skills of listening, managing conflict, and building relationships. She is a young mother, Spanish speaking, and experienced in both the business and the nonprofit worlds. She will bring perspectives and skills to the Board that broaden and integrate the Board’s leadership effectiveness. Napa needs a Board that works as a team and considers both tradition and innovation. Suzanne is the best person to help our Board reach this needed level of effectiveness.

Bruce Barge

Napa

