Letter: Wildlands need protection

When I first came here from Illinois, I chose Napa County to make a home because it’s a community that kept its mountain ridges undeveloped and natural. Preserving the trees and forests for future generations is important here, which is why the Napa Valley is so special and beautiful.

I made the right choice when I moved here in 1987 to serve as an educator in my community. But over the years, I’ve seen development take up much of the forest and natural beauty that we all hold dear while vineyard and wineries increase environmental risks and cause more traffic congestion.

At what point will our county officials prioritize the health and safety of residents instead of the interests of wealthy corporations?

The Board of Supervisors will soon vote on an appeal of a Walt Ranch vineyard development mitigation plan. This is the time for our elected officials to place the health of the environment and our residents first.

As a Circle Oaks resident whose property backs up to Walt Ranch, I urge the board to demand an environmentally sound mitigation plan that will truly offset the disastrous effects of destroying 14,000 trees for these vineyards.

The mature trees of Walt Ranch prevent hillside erosion and sequester carbon to clean our air. They are essential if we want to combat the climate crisis. Here in Napa, we’ve all seen the harmful consequences of a warming climate. Temperatures, winds and wildfires have all intensified.

My property burned during the October 2017 wildfire but thanks to our Circle Oaks water supply, my house was saved. The Circle Oaks County Water District aided CalFire to fight the 2017 and more recent fires in Napa County, underscoring just how crucial it is to protect the local water supply. If our well is de-watered, where will the water come from? How will future fires have any chance of being contained if there is no water source? There is no evidence that in this time of a serious drought there will be enough water for both Circle Oaks and the new vineyards.

I am also deeply concerned about the animals that will be displaced with this project. When CalFire came into the community in June 2021 and cut hundreds of trees to provide a large firebreak for Circle Oaks, I really noticed the displaced animals and birds. I used to wake up to songbirds and enjoyed their songs every evening, but now there are no birds. Once in a while I would see a single Blue jay. It is so sad.

We know many of these animals and birds have relocated this summer to the trees left on Walt Ranch. Our eco-system is so sensitive that any shifts can throw off everything. We cannot continue to erode our natural environment. The precious wildlife and rich biodiversity of the Napa Valley cannot continue to survive with any more loss.

Mature trees like those that are 200 years old at Walt Ranch are irreplaceable. Once they are gone, Napa County will be no different than all the other counties in the Bay Area. What truly sets us apart is our forests and beautiful tree-lined hills. As you know San Francisco ventured out and cut all of the trees on the hills in neighboring counties to provide wood to replace the homes lost in the 1906 earthquake and also to provide fuel for heating their homes. You can see the devastation even in Sonoma County’s bare hillsides from all of the trees being cut down to rebuild San Francisco. Thank goodness they did not raid Napa County.

Let’s not raid it now. If the vineyard conversion project must go ahead, let’s require science-backed measures that will offset the huge loss of trees and work toward permanently protecting what’s left of our forests. Let’s reconsider how many more vineyards we need in Napa and put our efforts into fighting climate change and preserving our natural environment.

That is all I ask of the supervisors. Please make a decision based on what is the better good for our county and community. We look to your leadership to protect lives and our environment.

Dr. Cheryl Lynn de Werff

Napa