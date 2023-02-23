As avid bicyclists, my partner Gary Snethen and I were pleased to read that the city is proposing to move forward with paving a new pedestrian and bicycle trail under Highway 29 at Napa Creek. However, we are also concerned that this new $2.1 million dollar project is soon likely to end up like the trail behind Copia and the one at the Lincoln Avenue bridge over the Napa River: Extensively damaged by flooding and lying in disrepair for years on end. What is the city's plan for maintaining and repairing its trails?