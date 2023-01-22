Letter: Will Rogers yesteryear and today

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Will Rogers was a 20th century humorist and actor that died at age 55 in a plane crash in Alaska. Imagine that his many quotes from 100 years ago are as relevant and funny today.

Here are a few:

“Be thankful we’re not getting all the government we’re paying for.”

“Politics has become so expensive that it takes a lot of money even to be defeated.”

“The income tax has made liars out of more Americans than golf.”

“Last year we said ‘things can’t go on like this,’ and they didn’t, it got worse.”

“You’ve got to go out on a limb sometimes because that is where the fruit is.”

“About all I can say for the United States Senate is that it opens with a prayer and closes with an investigation.”

“When you put down the good things you ought to have done, and leave out the bad ones you did do well, that’s memoirs.”

“If I studied all my life, I couldn’t think up half the number of funny things passed in one session of Congress.”

“There is no more independence in politics as there is in jail.”

“I bet after seeing us, George Washington would sue us for calling him ‘father.’”

“Diplomacy is the art of saying ‘Nice Doggie’ until you can find a rock.”

“One Ad is worth more to a newspaper than forty Editorials.”

There are so many more and equally as poignant. I hope you enjoyed.

Eric Zimny

Napa

