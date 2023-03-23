Yvonne Frauenfelder
Forty years ago! In 1983, Alvin Lee Block and I conceived the idea of the Napa Valley Wine Train. The project was realized in 1989.
Yvonne Frauenfelder
Santa Rosa
Tags
- Politics
- History
- Job Market
- Literature
- Trade
- The Economy
- Legislation
- Education
- Food
- Software
- Grammar And Syntax
- University
- Linguistics
- Computer Science
- Postal Service
- Anatomy
- Industry
- Law
- Agriculture
- Psychology
- Publishing
- Medicine
- Telephony
- Mechanics
- Ballet
- Geography
- Psychiatry
- Psychoanalysis
- Sociology
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!