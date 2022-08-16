Letter: Wishing Baldini well in retirement

In response to the article about Michael Baldini not running for re-election on the Napa Valley College Board of Trustees, I would like to add a few thoughts as a friend and former colleague.

First, congratulations Michael on your years of service to the college and community as you retire from the board of trustees. The college board requires a commitment and responsibility that goes beyond showing up at a monthly meeting, and Michael exceeded all expectations of the communities he served. He was always present around campus and throughout the community whether it was showing support at a Police Academy graduation, Psychiatric Technician pinning or continued trustee education.

Some of Michael’s efforts on the board were not publicly noticed, and being the person that he is, Michael isn’t one to brag. I can tell you from experience he often brought key players in the community together with college administrators and faculty to help enhance programs and gain awareness of what the college has to offer.

Personally, working with Michael Baldini is a humbling experience and an education as his depth of knowledge and commitment can’t be matched. He will be missed at NVC especially as a mentor and role model to new board members.

On another note, I wish Jeni Olsen the best. I believe her energy and community contribution will bring fresh ideas to the board and a strong voice to support the students at NVC.

Mary Ann Mancuso

Former President, Napa Valley College Board of Trustees