 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Words of gratitude for play area revamp

  • 0

UpValley Family Centers thanks the Kiwanis Club of St. Helena for the time and resources put into revamping the outdoor play area at our St. Helena office.

The play area provides a safe and fun place for our Niños Activos Children’s Playgroup participants ages 0-5 to explore the outdoors. We would also like to thank St. Helena Farmers Market for providing the materials for our garden space where the children can grow fresh fruits, vegetables, and flowers to enjoy and share.

Cambria Kirby

Development Director, UpValley Family Centers

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News