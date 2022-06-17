Letter: Words of gratitude for play area revamp

UpValley Family Centers thanks the Kiwanis Club of St. Helena for the time and resources put into revamping the outdoor play area at our St. Helena office.

The play area provides a safe and fun place for our Niños Activos Children’s Playgroup participants ages 0-5 to explore the outdoors. We would also like to thank St. Helena Farmers Market for providing the materials for our garden space where the children can grow fresh fruits, vegetables, and flowers to enjoy and share.