In November 2019, Sasha interviewed me to be a freelance contributing writer. My background was in wine, but she said she had enough writers in that category. She asked me if could I write about food. I replied, "If I can taste it, I can write about it."

We collaborated as editor and freelancer for a little over two years, until February 2022, when I landed my first full-time writing role as copywriter at Naked Wines USA based in the Napa office. Working with Sasha allowed me to grow as a writer. I wrote some of my best stories because of the opportunity she gave me. Thank you, Sasha, for being one of my mentors. Your departure is a tremendous loss for local journalism.