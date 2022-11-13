Letter: Worries over water

I am increasingly alarmed at Napa County’s lack of effective response to the climate emergency. We do not have a Climate Action Plan or action on the state-mandated Groundwater Sustainability Plan. For several years we have drawn down more water in the sub-basin aquifer than can be restored. In 2021, Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in over 40 counties due to the drought. Napa County is one of these counties.

Yet, to date, our Napa sub-basin Groundwater Sustainability Agency (GSA) has effectively done nothing to remedy groundwater overdraft. Furthermore, our Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors continue to permit new projects and major modifications of existing wineries which require more water, even when surrounding neighbors’ domestic wells are dried by the pumping. And disturbingly, when there are conditions for a use permit, it appears the county does not have the resources to ensure those conditions are met nor the code enforcement necessary when violations occur.

If there is insufficient manpower to monitor use permit conditions or code enforcement, particularly around groundwater, why are we permitting more projects and major modifications? Isn’t this one immediate action that can be taken: stop approving more projects needing water until we know there is a plan to have enough water to go around? The Board of Supervisors, who have appointed themselves to be the Groundwater Sustainability Agency, is supposed to be a land steward, setting up systems and personnel to monitor and control land use. As the GSA, they are to protect our groundwater. This is what our taxes are to be used for.

More and more, though, it is falling upon citizens who live adjacent to new and expanded projects to spend their own money to have the numerous aspects of land development evaluated before permits are issued AND to monitor compliance thereafter. When formerly stable wells fail after groundwater pumping drastically increases at a nearby location, residents pay to dig new wells and/or import water. And although a project may squeak by on very optimistic figures of rainwater catchment and groundwater use, too often, neighbors are left high and dry.

Resource over-allocation is a systemic problem that must be addressed by all relevant county officials, departments, and agencies: supervisors, the CEO, the Planning Commission, the Department of Public Works, and the Groundwater Sustainability Agency. We are in a megadrought exacerbated by climate change. Experts anticipate this may go on for a long time. This is the worst drought in 1,200 years. The California Environmental Protection Agency’s stated goal is “ to take action to protect California’s water supply for drinking, farming, fishing, tribal traditions, and other uses, as well as for the health of the ecosystems that rely on rivers and streams…. to preserve groundwater supplies and prepare for continued dry conditions.”

It is time for Napa County to align with the State of California Department of Water Resources and the California Environmental Protection Agency for the common good of all. Napa County, please stop permitting projects which consume more of our limited water resources until we have an effective Groundwater Sustainability Plan in place that is working to protect our precious water. And please ensure that proper monitoring and follow-up action is taken on already permitted projects so that all of us are protected, humans and the ecology of the environment alike.

Patricia Damery

Napa