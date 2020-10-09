Letter writer misunderstood racism resolution

Response to letter by Jack Ring, “Napa is not a racist community” (Sept. 29).

There's a pervasive misunderstanding of what is meant by the term “Racism.” Particularly in the context of the U..S, and its past and present treatment of non-white people. This misunderstanding is actually quite understandable since there are two main definitions of the word.

One definition, which Mr. Ring seems to have in mind, is a belief that the amount of melanin in one's skin correlates to some kind of fundamental superiority. This belief typically manifests itself on an individual level. For example; bigots refusing service to, or spontaneously spewing vulgarities at, people that look different from them.

The other definition, which is in fact the one that protestors and demonstrators, and proclamations (such as the one Mr. Ring claims to be “virtue signaling”) are attempting to address, is a political, social and economic structure that has been built and maintained to enforce the false belief stated above. This definition is sometimes explicitly identified as “systemic,” or “institutional,” racism.