Letter writer misunderstood racism resolution

Response to letter by Jack Ring, “Napa is not a racist community” (Sept. 29).
There's a pervasive misunderstanding of what is meant by the term “Racism.” Particularly in the context of the U..S, and its past and present treatment of non-white people. This misunderstanding is actually quite understandable since there are two main definitions of the word.
One definition, which Mr. Ring seems to have in mind, is a belief that the amount of melanin in one's skin correlates to some kind of fundamental superiority. This belief typically manifests itself on an individual level. For example; bigots refusing service to, or spontaneously spewing vulgarities at, people that look different from them.
The other definition, which is in fact the one that protestors and demonstrators, and proclamations (such as the one Mr. Ring claims to be “virtue signaling”) are attempting to address, is a political, social and economic structure that has been built and maintained to enforce the false belief stated above. This definition is sometimes explicitly identified as “systemic,” or “institutional,” racism.
With this enlarged understanding, that racism is not merely about bigots being bigots, it becomes clear that “reverse racism” is a fallacious idea. It could only come to pass if one had a time machine, went back in time before the colonial period, and convinced leaders of non-white societies to invade those other societies. Beyond that, you'd have to also convince them to set up systems that disadvantage white people at every conceivable social, political and economic level. And to be fully cohesive you'd probably also have to make sure that they convince white people to dislike the color their own skin, hair, and eyes.
Mr. Ring does a decent job of pointing out one aspect of systemic racism, segregated housing. But only as a far-off phenomenon. It's my understanding that there are still property deeds to this day in Napa that forbid the property from being sold to a black person.
Additionally, if you look at the census data for Napa, you find that the black population here has risen from being 0% in 1950 (the first year demographic data is available) to a whopping 0.6% in 2010. One would have to believe that the widespread view of Napa as one of the most beautiful locations in the world is not shared by black people, in order to rationalize this as a natural scenario.
Some other relevant Napa history: the KKK held rallies in Napa and Yountville that each drew several thousand people in the 1930s. Now you might think “that was a long time ago.”
But my own grandfather was alive (though was not living here) when those rallies happened, and the sons and daughters, and grandsons and granddaughters of those attendees are still around.
Another point of interest; from 1954 – 1981, there was a middle school in Napa, Ridgeview, whose mascot was a Confederate “Rebel.” The Confederate flag was of the school's flag. And one of the school's fun yearly activities was a “Slave Day,” where students could make other students their “Slave” for the day with tickets that bore little pictures of shackles on them.
These are just some things that I believe are worth keeping in mind when asking if “Napa is a racist community.”
Joshua Murillo
Napa
