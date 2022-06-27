Letter: Wrong art pieces, wrong place

As strong supporters of public art, we believe that the large art pieces proposed for the First Street roundabouts are the wrong pieces in the wrong place.

Frankly, none of the three pieces appeal to us; they are out of scale and inappropriate. But more importantly, placement in the vicinity of the roundabouts is frankly a waste of money.

Only a very small handful of people will be able to view the pieces as the drivers, bike riders and pedestrians navigate the roundabouts. The proposed pieces and location would be nothing but dangerous distractions to all of us who want to navigate the area safely.

We fully agree with others who have written to the Register in which they note the roundabouts’ attractive landscaping, which is perfect for an entry to our city.

Let’s place art where it can be completely enjoyed. We fully understand that the funds are not tax dollars but it is real money that could be spent on public art in a far more appropriate public location. We greatly enjoy the various pieces of art throughout our downtown and also enjoy the murals in downtown and within the Rail Arts District. We hope that the city will reallocate those limited funds to a far more suitable location where public art can be installed and enjoyed by our community.

Felicia and Chuck Shinnamon

Napa