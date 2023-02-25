I would like to state my opinion about the special Measure E to be voted on by all Calistogans soon.

But first, I’ll begin with a short story. I’d always wanted to live in Calistoga after visiting here as a tourist for 20 years. I bought a house with my husband in 2020, and it’s been tough. A pandemic, moving, the Glass fire, inflation. The last few years have been challenging for my new hometown.

Now there is another hard choice, Measure E. I’ve been carefully reading all the information, calculating the tax rate that would have to be paid for my single-family home, and how much the 2% increase would be each year. I find it to be around the same cost as my old condo’s HOA monthly dues. The amount is $510 with an increase of $10 a year. My HOA dues went up more than that yearly, and I paid the dues each month. This is a once-a-year annual tax with an “about the price of two cups of coffee” increase a year. That’s $42.50 a month. But before I can decide yes or no, I have to think, what would paying this tax give me?

I would be investing in the future of my new town. I’ve only heard stories of the Fourth of July celebration and racetrack. I do enjoy pottery classes at the Calistoga Art Center located on the fairgrounds. It has been a saving grace to meet new people there and have a place to socialize during the pandemic. So, I believe, with this yearly additional tax, it will be an investment in Calistoga to keep a much-needed events area serving the public good.

Can I afford $500 more in taxes a year? Is there another way to pay for it? I know there were a lot of negotiations from watching the virtual city council meetings, and that forming a fairgrounds district and board to run the area takes this type of a tax. Bond money wasn’t enough to run the fairgrounds once it was bought. So, no, I don’t think there is another way. I encourage everyone to go to the website and look over the measure. Calculate your annual tax. Think how much it will be each month. It’s easier to see how it can work that way.

Yes on Measure E will help us invest in the town together. We can preserve an event space that will serve the future generations of the community.

I learned this from my hometown of Santa Clara in the South Bay. They worked for 30 years to build a stadium, and now the 49ers play in the South Bay. Yes, my parents paid for it, and now my generation gets to see concerts, the Niners play, and so much more. I learned growing up that a town could come together, buy a large tract of land, run it successfully, and make revenue from the purchase. My neighbors and other people I’ve met in town tell me about watching fireworks shot off from the fairgrounds on the Fourth of July. I’ve watched videos on YouTube about the carnivals held there. That would be nice to see for myself. I don’t want the fairgrounds to be Calistoga’s past, but it’s future. Yes, it’s a tax measure. But you have to pay to have something. You have to work to keep it too. And we can't plan what's to happen there as a town until we own the land.

Let’s work to keep Calistoga as a small town. The alternative is what I saw happen in my hometown. I saw orchards get torn up and built on by developers, including behind the house where I grew up. It’s called the Silicon Valley now, and you know what happened there.

Tiffany Turner

Calistoga