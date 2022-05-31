Letter: Yes on Measure L

Okay, let’s see if I have this clear.

If I sacrifice one quarter of one PENNY out of a dollar for the next ten years, I will be helping to prevent wildfires. That’s 1/400 of a dollar.

My wife and I are retired. Our fixed-income retirement is supported by hard-earned retirement funds. As residents who own a home purchased when homes were affordable, our fixed income provides adequate funding for our remaining years – providing nothing goes wrong. In 2017, the Atlas Fire came within about a mile of our home. We were lucky, but very scared. Others weren’t so lucky.

So let’s do a hypothetical. Let’s say that our after-IRS-taxed combined income is $54,000. In a Southern Red State that would be a fortune. In California, especially Napa, that ain’t so much. Adequate–if nothing goes wrong.

Further, let us say that our annual sales-taxable purchases amount to $13,500. It’s actually probably not that much. We are fairly frugal, and this is just a hypothetical–so, $13,500. How much sales tax would we pay each year at our current tax rate?

$24,000+$36,000=$54,000 Hypothetical after-IRS-taxed income

$13,500 Hypothetical sales-taxable expenditures

x00.0775 [7.75%] Napa Sales Tax

This amounts to $1046.25 Hypothetical annual sales tax. That’s a lot, but 6% goes to the state; part of the rest is earmarked for positive improvement in Napa County, targeting infrastucture and other needed improvements. Wasn’t Napa’s VERY successful flood control project partly funded with a similar sales tax measure?

So! How much MORE will Measure L cost my wife and me when passed, based on our hypothetical?

x.0025 [.0025%] [¼ of one penny]

The total amounts to a whopping $33.75 per year!

That’s less than the cost of two Bacon Jam Burgers for two at Downtown Joe’s – without beer or wine

It’s way less that the cost for an entre-only dinner for two at Ristorante Allegria [no salad, dessert, or wine]

It WILL cover the cost of a complete dinner for two, including beer, at Don Perico Restaurant.

All three of these restaurants are in the center of a vigorously recovering downtown Napa nightlife. At the other end of town, it is the cost of an X-tra Large Real Italian Pizza, or a Troy’s Favorite at Fazerrati’s Pizza.

On our fixed income, adequate if nothing goes wrong, we can afford to dine at each of these popular eateries several times a year. Not as often as before retirement, with dynamic job incomes, but adequate.

Contributing an additional $33.75 a year from our modest hypothetical retirement income to help prepare the county against multi-billion dollar wildfires seems pretty darn reasonable.

But who is against Measure L?

The Taxpayers Association [TPA]. Not much of a surprise there. It’s my understanding that its the JOB of the Taxpayers Association to be against – taxes. Any taxes.

The TPA suggests that Napa County should rely on state funding sources, citing $138 million to be distributed among an undisclosed number of counties. There are 58 counties in California. Does each one get an allotment? That would amount to $2,379,310 per county. But probably it would be distributed according to some fire risk standard? Maybe counties in the San Joaquin Valley would get less because they’re less populated. Napa would get more because of its fire history? Maybe.

Measure L anticipates a reliable annual contribution of $10 million for ten years to enhance wildfire protection protocols, to be distributed to the county, and to each town.

The TPA and an ex-American Canyon Mayor oppose funding preparation for fire risk-reduction in Napa County, and the towns in Napa County. The TPA also commends the city council for not supporting it. That has the implication that they are against it. They have actually not taken a stand on Measure L. That is a far cry from not supporting it.

The TPA also notes “Some of the local funding for wildfire prevention and mitigation is being provided at the individual level.

Richard Bruns

Napa