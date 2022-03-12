Letter: You can’t have it both ways

As a society, have our government leaders abandoned their moral compass and succumbed to the temptations of greed and superiority?

Do they no longer understand the need to be neutral to the extreme with the highest moral standards of fairness?

I want to applaud the two letters from Paul Moser and Douglas Weed, printed in the Register. They both were non-political, factual, thoughtful and balanced.

While the destruction of trees on the Walt Ranch property was the initial focus of the Supervisors and the associated EIR to reduce the impact of destroying centuries-old trees with saplings, that discussion has been drowned out by revelations that we don’t have a level playing field in the board room.

I, personally, see three Supervisors as having a broken moral compass as each one has not played fair. Like stepping out of line to get vaccinated, or stepping out of line to become the chairperson, or stepping around being totally neutral.

If the FPPC does not find a conflict of interest in this case, I suggest that the system is rigged. I don’t believe in “alternative facts”, and if asked, I believe a majority of Napa County residents would agree that a line has been crossed with close family ties to adjoining properties, that compromises total neutrality.

I know smart people do stupid things and past good deeds don’t give you a free pass when it comes to being a public servant we can trust.

The real dilemma is: will the Walt Ranch property ever get closure to its request to develop their property or should Napa County buy the property and declare it a watershed area held in a land trust forever? You can’t have it both ways.

Bill Mellberg

Napa