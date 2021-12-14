Letter: You can’t miss the devastation

Regarding your article on Dec. 8 about PG&E’s Enhanced Vegetation Management program — I sent a letter in May on the same topic. I also sent 4 or 5 letters to PG&E’s website (the one that you use if you want a quick response), I sent letters and called the CPUC, called Senator Dodd and Assemblyperson Aguilar Currey, and sent a letter to PG&E upper management in San Francisco. Nothing happened; nothing changed.

I got no response from PG&E to those letters. But PG&E continues its relentless cutting of trees along Redwood Road and apparently now on Mt. Veeder Road as well. The neighbors on Mt. Veeder have good cause to be concerned. PG&E will not stop and will do to Mt. Veeder Road what it did and is doing to Redwood Road. Supervisor Gregory, please look into this and do something to stop the madness.

Mr. Walls, the PG&E representative in charge of EVM, says they are cutting only “dead, diseased, dying or defective trees”. Not so.

CPUC requires a 4-foot radius from the lines; PG&E changed that to 12-foot radius. PG&E does not inspect the trees it cuts, or does only a cursory inspection, and then marks any tree that might possibly hit a line if it fell. That includes trees that might directly hit the line and trees that might be hit by a tree that might be hit by another tree that might then hit a tree that hits the line.

There is an exception for “healthy” strike trees, but those trees don’t seem to exist. PG&E cut down 60-plus trees on the hillside next to our 200 to 300-foot driveway because there is a single power line to our house and one other.

No trees have ever fallen there. No matter; PG&E cut them down anyway.

Ms. Huning from Mt. Veeder says she is concerned about leaving her property unattended while PG&E is in the area. She is right to be concerned. I have had at least five discussions with PG&E staff and tree cutting crews and have told them repeatedly there are no trees on our property that need cutting. There are no poles on our property and the only line is over a concrete parking area. They continue to contact us about it anyway, the last time on Dec. 6.

Not sure what would have happened if we weren’t home, but one thing for certain is that PG&E’s program manager — in this area Mr. McBride — is not providing accurate information to the tree cutting crews. He is also not assuring they do a proper job when they do cut trees.

As an example, at our driveway area, I was assured by Mr. McBride that no activity would take place while we were away on vacation last June. It did though, and when we returned, I advised Mr. McBride about the mess that was left. Only then did he come out. He agreed it was not done well, but then he did nothing to clean it up. What was supposed to be an effort by PG&E to reduce wildfire risk became literally fuel for any future fire.

When I finally met with Mr. Walls and a Mr. Ritter about this, I was told that the limbs, branches, logs, and debris left on the hillside was erosion control. That’s one way to look at it, I suppose, and it cuts costs, too.

PG&E has alternative methods to the wholesale cutting of the trees: line hardening, (actual) erosion control, fire retardant, and system shutdown hardware. Why they don’t use those alternatives is not explained.

This is a disaster waiting to happen because of the fire hazard debris that is left and because when the tree stumps die and no longer hold the soils on the hills and the tree canopies no longer disburse the water, landslides are likely to occur. It will take time for the stumps to die, but the county might want to hire a geotechnical company to inspect the condition of the hillsides where trees have been cut, or will be cut, so that when and if the hills slide in the winter storms, the county has a record it can use to charge PG&E for the cleanup. Or are the homeowners going to be charged for that clean up?

Again, Supervisor Gregory, if you are interested and concerned, please look at the conditions and talk to the residents. PG&E is not acting in any responsible way and that leaves the county at risk and the people living in this area at risk as well; not to mention destroying a really beautiful area with this relentless EVM tree removal program.

Take a drive up Redwood Road; you can’t miss the devastation.

John McGill

Napa