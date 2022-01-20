Letter: You can't compare Biden to Trump

Mr. Crook ("Biden is dividing the country he promised to unite" commentary published Jan. 19) is simply wrong. And he’s so wrong so many times it’s practically impossible to address all of those errors seriatim.

Suffice it to say one might believe that Mr. Crooks‘ commentary is in support of the great inequities and disadvantages that have been passed as laws in 15+ states since the 2020 election. Calling President Biden‘s recent speech on the critical voting reform laws as “Trump–level demagoguery“ is one of the greatest exaggerations that have come out of anyone’s mouth other than Donald Trump.

What President Biden did engage in was good old political rhetoric. That should be contrasted dramatically with the racial war rhetoric that was spewed by Trump at his recent Arizona rally.

The suggestion that anyone other than the megalomaniac narcissist would ignore the will of the voters is nothing short of ignorant fantasy.

Further, the underlying premise to Mr. Crook’s commentary is that Biden is doing what Trump did and has done and continues to do over and over again in a blatant attempt to divide this country.

You have to assume for this to be accurate that Mr. Biden‘s interest in providing equal access to the ballot box for all citizens is solely and politically driven and not driven by his belief that it is the moral, just and correct thing to do.

I don’t believe that and neither does practically anyone else that is not a Trump supporter. No one has ever suggested that President Johnson’s great effort to pass the voting rights act of 1965 was politically motivated. It was done out of his belief that all citizens are equal and should have equal access to the ballot box.

To suggest that President Biden’s motivation is any different is an unmitigated insult to the man’s integrity. Finally, the reason why so many believe the 2020 election was stolen and don’t trust the results is not “due in large part to Trump’s lies“ -- it is solely because of his Stalinesque personal and coordinated lies in attempt to turn this country into his personal fiefdom.

David Slaby

St Helena