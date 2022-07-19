Letter: Your vote matters

Are you one of the more than 60% of registered voters in Napa County who did not vote in the last election? I know it’s hard to vote when you get the ballot in the mail and you misplaced it. Or, you may think your vote doesn’t matter in the local and state elections so why pay attention?

If these are the reasons you didn’t vote, first let me just say one word: “Trump.” He won because Democrats didn’t get out and vote or they didn’t like Hillary and they thought: “how bad could Trump be?”

If you think your vote doesn’t count I always remember that I once worked on a state senator’s campaign in another state who lost by nine votes. Sometimes it only takes a few votes to make a big difference.

You may say you don’t know all the people on the ballot so how can I vote for any of them? It’s easy to find a recommended slate of candidates for state, national, county, city elections from many of the organizations that get behind candidates. Maybe it’s Democrats of Napa Valley, CA Labor, even the Republican party. A little research and you have a slate of candidates that fits your values.

If you still think your vote doesn’t matter, please consider that we are confronted with a Congress and a Supreme Court that don’t want you to vote. And they will change America back to the way we were 50 years ago and take away more of our rights if we don’t vote.

Sharon Macklin

Napa