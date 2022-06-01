Letters: Napa needs affordable housing

Over the years, the amount of homeless individuals in Napa County has increased immensely.

There are many factors that come into play, for example, lack of affordable housing, poverty, unemployment, health problems, and even addictions. I believe COVID-19 plays the biggest role in the rise of homelessness we are seeing today.

Ever since the pandemic began, unemployment struck, leaving many people with no way of making money for a living. As the homeless population increases, it can impact the availability of health care resources, crime and safety, and human resources as well.

Although Napa has a variety of services that assist the homeless, like shelters, I believe we fail to realize that affordable housing is needed. Thus, affordable housing assists low-income individuals, provides health and social services and helps end the cycle of poverty all in one.

Diana Calderon