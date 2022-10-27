What is an exemplary leader?

As the Nov. 8 election approaches amid divisiveness and turmoil on the national, state and sometimes local levels, I have been contemplating the essential characteristics of an elected leader.

In Napa County, the person we are about to elect for the Board of Supervisors, District 1 will have far reaching impacts on critical issues — the climate crisis, drought and wildfires, water and land use, affordable housing, living wage and child care — to name a few.

An exemplary elected leader would understand that public service is a mandate to include the entire community. They would be committed to forming diverse relationships with individuals, groups, and sectors in the community; to understand their different needs, desires and concerns. They would understand their elected position is not a reward for their personality, popularity, status, or perceived power. They would not allow themselves to be beholden to special interests which might prejudice their perception of community issues.

An exemplary elected leader would be committed to social equity and justice, making decisions and creating policy that benefit the entire community, including vulnerable populations and the underserved. Their commitment would be to the health and well-being of all people and would include being passionate stewards of our lands — sustaining and protecting our precious environment.

An exemplary elected leader would have many years of experience, expertise, and competence, working across multiple sectors and perspectives — with children and families, farmworkers, the wine industry, community-based organizations, and government, managing and directing people, agencies, commissions, and boards, while dealing with large budgets and complex fiscal issues.

An exemplary elected leader would demonstrate superior problem-solving capacities for dealing with complex issues, building consensus, and creating collective solutions, always including, and understanding the people affected by them. Such a leader would master the difficult but necessary work of considering the unintended consequences of their decisions and be willing to alter their course of action to ensure no harm results from their efforts.

An exemplary elected leader would have well developed relationship skills and the ability to form strong working alliances across diverse sectors of our community. They would communicate openly and honestly, resolving conflicts with transparency and respect. This elected leader would behave with integrity and high ethical standards, willing to recuse themselves from decision making where any real or perceived conflict of interest might exist.

This leader would serve with compassion, kindness, and empathy, valuing the worth of every member of our community and conducting themselves with strength, courage, honor, and humility.

I am certain that Joelle Gallagher is the only candidate who embodies all these characteristics, and personifies the exemplary leader the position requires. I have known Joelle as a trusted colleague and friend for 25 years. I have witnessed her extraordinary experience, commitment, and passion for service, and her indefatigable efforts to assure that we all live in a community that works for everyone.

Please join me in voting for Joelle Gallagher for Napa County Supervisor for District 1.

Laura Keller

Napa

Thoughts on Proposition 1

Proposition 1 is on the November ballot. It seeks to ensure that public access to contraception, abortion, and associated privacy is protected by the California Constitution. It is opposed by many faith-based institutions and clerics, led by the Catholic Church. They are using the “power of the pulpit,” mailings, and social media to express their opposition. That might otherwise be an acceptable strategy as long as you were not a tax exempt organization based, in part, on the separation of church and state articulated in the Bill of Rights.

The arguments expressed by the Catholic Church are “all powerful,” in that they originate from a combination of the Bible and a belief that this is “what the Lord ordains,” The sanctity of the unborn is sacred; God seeks to ensure that all children are protected. I seek not to be too snarky, but how has that doctrine been applied by the church over the many years of priestly abuse of children.

Let’s be clear. An amendment to the California Constitution may be considered a bit of overreach since California law is already clear on the matter. However, unless you have been asleep over the past few years, Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell have packed the Supreme Court to enable it to overturn Roe v. Wade and let states decide what to do. South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham (the “Palmetto State Chameleon”) has recently submitted a bill for a national abortion ban, much to the chagrin of many Republicans and the delight of some Democrats.

If you are the Governor of California, what would you do under these conditions?

Eric Zimny

Napa

Napa Climate NOW! opposes Measure J

Napa Climate NOW! stands with other organizations including Greenbelt Alliance, Napa Sierra Club, Napa Farm Bureau and Napa Vision 2050 in opposing American Canyon Measure J. We arrived at our decision following careful study and dialogue with interested parties.

Ballot language for Measure J reads: Shall the measure to add 157 acres owned by Green Island Property, LLC to the City of American Canyon Urban Limit Line and amend the General Plan to expand potential city industrial development be adopted?

Modeling shows that the parcel in question will be subject to significant impacts from sea level rise.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has projected significant sea level intrusion on the property, beginning at a rise of 2 feet, and increasing with each additional foot of sea level rise.

The California Coastal Commission’s Sea Level Rise Policy Guidance (2018) urges planners to incorporate projections of sea level rise in decision making, with estimates of up to 2.7 feet by 2050 and 10.2 feet by 2100.

New research published recently in Science suggests that the pace of sea level rise could be even faster.

In addition, expansion of the industrial development in the region is likely to result in increased greenhouse gas emissions from the industrial activities themselves, both within American Canyon city limits and beyond.

We urge decision makers responsible for determining the extent and consequences of further development in American Canyon to consider their decisions in the context of the city’s Climate Emergency Resolution, which recognizes the urgent goal of achieving net zero carbon pollution by, or before, 2030. The updated General Plan should reflect this resolve and require a comprehensive approach to future planning decisions. Doing so will acknowledge the importance of open space and wetlands in protecting American Canyon’s infrastructure, population, wildlife, and irreplaceable bay-fronting property.

Lynne Baker

NCN! Steering Committee