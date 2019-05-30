We here in Napa are blessed with an extremely well-run library system throughout Napa County. The library system is the very best example of how taxes should be used because it is a true service to the citizens.
Our money is returned to us through this exemplary institution -- how wonderful that is.
Aside from books, the library provides DVDs, CDs, computers, many classes, and simply a place to come and read, relax and enjoy the quiet.
There are also remarkable items available for checkout: telescopes, musical instruments, and a variety of other items.
The freedom to search out information and learn about any subject matter is a privilege that the library provides. If you don't yet own a library card, call or come in to the library - the Napa Branch is at 580 Coombs Street in Napa.
The Napa branch of the library will now be open on Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. If you don't live in the city of Napa, you can call your local city library for times of operation.
Davina Rubin
City of Napa Representative
Napa County Library Commission