{{featured_button_text}}
Register logo

We here in Napa are blessed with an extremely well-run library system throughout Napa County. The library system is the very best example of how taxes should be used because it is a true service to the citizens.

Our money is returned to us through this exemplary institution -- how wonderful that is.

Aside from books, the library provides DVDs, CDs, computers, many classes, and simply a place to come and read, relax and enjoy the quiet.

There are also remarkable items available for checkout: telescopes, musical instruments, and a variety of other items.

The freedom to search out information and learn about any subject matter is a privilege that the library provides. If you don't yet own a library card, call or come in to the library - the Napa Branch is at 580 Coombs Street in Napa.

The Napa branch of the library will now be open on Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. If you don't live in the city of Napa, you can call your local city library for times of operation.

Davina Rubin

City of Napa Representative

Napa County Library Commission

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0