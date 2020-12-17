Life in the now

I can sit alone and watch TV
There's nothing else to do for me
No where to go and have some fun
I can't get close to anyone
Between politics and disease
I must create something to please
It's wonderful to have something to do
It keeps one from being blue
I hate to listen to the terrible news
Always about the time we're going through
Following the pandemic rules is not an easy task
I must always remember to wear a mask
And always carry extras in my car
I want to be like those that care
And not spread germs in the air
Craig Payne
Napa
