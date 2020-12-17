Life in the now

I can sit alone and watch TV

There's nothing else to do for me

No where to go and have some fun

I can't get close to anyone

Between politics and disease

I must create something to please

It's wonderful to have something to do

It keeps one from being blue

I hate to listen to the terrible news

Always about the time we're going through

Following the pandemic rules is not an easy task

I must always remember to wear a mask

And always carry extras in my car

I want to be like those that care

And not spread germs in the air

Craig Payne

Napa