Thank you, Friedman (Brewester) clan - we do miss "Old Napa on Main Street." Thank you, thank you. Life was so good for the locals.
Bea Henke
The family of a man who opened fire on a sheriff's deputy appeals for more mental health care.
A Napa resident says forcing developers to install public art projects is a bad idea.
A reader decries the Register's coverage of the Drag Queens of the Valley show
A gay Napa man reacts to letters questioning LGBTQ-friendly policies and performances.