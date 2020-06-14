Life was such an easy game to play

We were the generation who had to put the country back together after the World War II years. Now our children will have to do it after the “virus” passes. If it does.
We had no computers, no phones to carry, hardly any had TV, no expensive restaurants, no jobs that could bring us more than $4.50 an hour.
How was it done? Scary thought -- I hope next time there will be less cement, steel, stone, industry to cover the landscape. Please don't take the oak trees and natural grasses that are left.
This generation is well equipped with the tools to do it. But be careful. Get science involved, save the earth. Wouldn't it be great if all races could work together for the success of everyone?
I remember sitting on our front porch in Alta Heights sharing comic books with a little friend who rode around the block on his bike to sit in the afternoon sun with me. Dad came home from work walked up the porch and asked; "Who’s your friend, Barb?” In my best 9-year-old voice I answered “His name is Sylvester Williams and he is the only black boy in our school, and we love him.”
Dad smiled, held out his hand and said “Nice to meet you Sylvester” and continued into the house.
Isn't it time to end this abomination once and for all? Come on, your generation has a chance to get this right. I wish I could stay to see it.
I miss Sylvester; don't know where he came from or where he went. I will also miss seeing my friend Giovannoni at Browns Valley Market, others who have left recently too: Skip Dresel, Don Jones, and Ging Chan. I only mention a few of the “boys” after all. I may be getting old, I'm still a girl.
Barbara Ciapponi
Napa
