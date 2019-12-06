This Sunday, Dec. 8, families across the world will light a candle in their home from 7 to 8 p.m. in memory of the child they lost no matter the age or cause.
In the past, the Compassionate Friends have held a candle lighting in one of our hotels here in the Napa Valley. We will not be able to do it this year; we are a non-profit organization.
No one really knows what a parent goes through with the process of this unwanted journey of not having your child in your life. This is not supposed to happen this way, that your child goes before you.
It is very difficult to lose a child and the holidays are especially hard for so many parents. It is difficult to comprehend the pain of losing a child for those that have not had to experience this tragedy. It is an unwanted journey. Your life now changes to a new normal of waves of grief for your child gone too soon. It is so comforting when a family member or friend mentions our child's name. Even though our child is no longer with us, he or she was here making memories that still remain in our hearts.
Please make an extra effort to reach out to families that have lost a child, it is heartbreaking. It brings so much comfort at a time of so much sadness when we hear our child's name again.
Those parents that have lost a child are welcome at our once a month gathering to help with their grief. We meet at Synergy every third Thursday of the month from 7 to 9p.m. It is a casual gathering with lots of support from other parents who share the same pain and it helps with the healing process.
Thank you Lori Lemieux for your help these last 8 years with TCF. Your kindness and compassion has not gone unnoticed to help so many families while we are both on this grief journey together of losing our children.
If you would like more information please contact me at (707)258-1623. We are here for you.
Wishing you all many wonderful memories with your families and finding peace in your hearts. Sending love to all our Napa families.
Judy Nunn, chapter leader
Napa