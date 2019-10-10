Like most Americans, I'm every day overwhelmed with worry about our country's future.
During World War II, the autocratic government in Japan opened their country up to foreign invasion; those in charge let it happen. In Germany, Hitler's henchman participated in destroying the moral character in Germany.
Trump is a narcissistic sociopath, and I cannot understand why those around him, and particularly the Republicans, are actually helping him destroy our once-proud country.
I was born in '46, and growing up I believed everyone wanted to be an American. We were the example, the democracy that held all people in its respectful hands. Trump has destroyed all of that.
I'm so ashamed of the folks supporting and defending his actions. We are no longer safe. His administration has destroyed our position in the world and we are open to negative influence from outside.
Let’s all do what we can to stop this before our democracy is destroyed beyond recognition. Peace in the world is dependent on stopping this evil right here, right now.
Our citizens feel like we're being pushed under the water; unable to get our breath. We cannot allow this in America.
Mike Hackett
Angwin