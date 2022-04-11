Limit contributions to local campaigns

There’s good news for voters who are concerned about the amount of money donated in local campaigns. During Democrats of Napa Valley candidate forum recently all but one candidate for Third District supervisor said they would support limiting campaign contributions to $2,000 per person, not allow leftover campaign funds from a previous election to roll over and no corporate donations.
Seems reasonable as Rep. Mike Thompson can only receive $2,900 per person and no corporate donations.
John Dunbar was the only one who said he would not agree to limiting campaign contributions.
Sharon Macklin
Napa