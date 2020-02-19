My mailbox has lately been occupied on a continual basis with large ads, pictures and pamphlets from one candidate running for office in Napa. These are slick, handsome, well-done pieces. Really professional, really expensive. If you live in the Fourth Supervisory district, you have likely been bombarded with the same kind of mail.
It makes me wonder. Napa is a hub for visitors from all over the world, but essentially we’re a small town. Yet I feel as if this candidate is running in a national election.
I am concerned that there is so much money being spent on a supervisor’s position in a small town. Why? And from where?
If everyone were allowed to spend only a certain amount of money to get elected, it would level the playing field, and allow us to get a proportionate amount of information from each candidate. I know, I know - that’s just not the way it works, mostly because wealthy backers years ago made sure it wouldn’t.
But I am concerned. And I am not alone.
Davina Rubin
Napa